This Toronto patio has a new Latin-Asian fusion menu

Need a night out? This Toronto patio offers the perfect setting for a fun night out with the best cocktails and a Latin-Asian fusion menu.

Xango is located at 461 King Street West and offers a Latin-Asian fusion menu to enjoy while overlooking a captivating view of the CN Tower. Its patio is secluded with 2,000 square feet of open-air space.

The patio is modern with wooden and brick fixtures, surrounded by abundant greenery and bright neon lights.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Xango Toronto (@xangotoronto)

It’s a great spot for a more intimate evening or an adventurous night out.

As for food, the new menu focuses on Asian and Peruvian dishes that push authentic flavours to their full potential.

It is inspired by Nikkei techniques, an evolution of Chinese, Peruvian, and Japanese practices.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Xango Toronto (@xangotoronto)

Their menu features Tempura Shishito Peppers, Crispy Spicy Squid, Black Cod Tacos, a Peruvian burger, Lamb Lollipops, Kalbi Ribs, and so much more. They also have an extensive cocktail menu, sake offerings, bottle service, and a perfectly curated wine list.

A spot on Xango’s patio can now be booked online.

Address: 461 King Street West

Hours: Tuesdays through Sundays from 4 pm to late