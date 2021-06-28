Best patios in Toronto to hit up on Canada Day
Canada Day is this Thursday and with many having the day off, finding something to do shouldn’t be hard. Toronto has a bunch of outdoor patios to check out.
Why not spend your day off relaxing on a refreshing outdoor restaurant patio? Whatever you fancy, whether it be rooftop, covered or by the lake, there are a ton of spots to choose from.
Just remember to make a reservation!
Here are a few patios to check out this Canada Day:
Amsterdam Brewhouse
So close to the water, you can almost feel it! The Amsterdam Brewhouse has a gorgeous patio overlooking the lake. It’s the best spot on hot days so you can cool off with the lake breeze.
Address: 245 Queensway West
Hours: Sunday to Thursday from 11 am to 11 pm, Friday and Saturday from 11 am to 2 am
Apt. 200
Order their massive punch bowls but make sure you go with your crew because it’s a lot to conquer.
Address: 1034 Queen Street West
Hours: Monday to Friday from 5 pm to 2 am, weekends from 3 pm to late
Boxcar Social
They have a coffee program for those looking for a pick-me-up, a full lunch and dinner menu, and an exclusive drink menu.
Address: 235 Queens Quay West
Hours: Monday from 9 am to 4 pm, Tuesday to Thursday from 9 am to 10 pm, Friday from 9 am to 12 am, Saturday from 10 am to 12 am and Sunday from 10 am to 7 pm
PATIO
They have over 11 different restaurants where guests can order to enjoy on their massive patio.
Address: 1503 Yonge Street
Hours: Thursday to Saturday from 12 pm to 10 pm
Bar Poet
Drinks and pizza are never a miss here. They have a street-side patio that’s perfect for a more intimate evening.
When: Open Monday to Friday from 4 pm to 11 pm, Saturday and Sunday from 12 pm to 11 pm
Where: 1090 Queen Street West
The Wren
Eastenders in Toronto! The Wren has a great patio set up that’s perfect for a casual night out with your crew.
When: Monday to Thursday 4 pm to 11 pm and Friday to Sunday 12 pm to 11 pm
Where: 1382 Danforth Avenue
Madison Avenue Pub
If you want to relive your university days, the Madison Avenue Pub is the spot to check out. It’s cozy and fun!
When: Every day from 11 am to 11 pm
Where: 14 Madison Avenue, The Annex
Lobby
They have a beautiful street-side patio that is perfect to get those late-night drinks. Pro tip: Order their calamari, you won’t regret it.
Address: 1032 Queen Street West
Hours: Tuesday to Sunday from 1 pm to 10 pm
Daisy
Get dressed up and head out to Queen Street. Here’s where you’ll find Daisy and its long patio. Fancy drinks and overall great vibes.
The Slip
Pizza and drinks! They have a huge patio with more than enough space for a group of six.
Address: 235 Queens Quay West
Hours: Tuesday to Thursday from 4 pm to close, Friday to Saturday from 12 pm to close, and Sunday from 12 pm to close