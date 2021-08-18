The World’s Largest Rubber Duck returns to Toronto... digitally

The World’s Largest Rubber Duck is digitally floating back to Toronto next month.

According to the Redpath Waterfront Trail, from September 17 to October 3, the famous duck will be the fifth Augmented Reality (AR) stop on a trail that pays homage to the real-life, 6-storey tall, 30,000 lb Rubber Duck that became the festival’s most popular program in its ten-year existence.

It will be joining four other unique AR stops that will “show the past, present and future of Toronto’s waterfront and will include experiences such as swimming with whales, walking on water and seeing into the future. Users will be able to see the duck on land near the Rees WaveDeck and manipulate the size of her by scanning a QR code onsite,” said organizers.

Get ready to say a virtual hi to Mama Duck! 🐥 From September 17 to October 3, you can see her again on Toronto’s waterfront through augmented reality (AR) by scanning a QR code onsite during the Redpath Waterfront trail! AR you excited for Rubber Duck’s return? pic.twitter.com/3TcutjKJgW — Redpath Waterfront Festival / Trail (@TOwaterfest) August 18, 2021

Besides the new augmented reality experience, there will be pop-up entertainment each weekend of the trail.

Other Redpath Waterfront Trail highlights include:

● A live graffiti mural coming to life, from Anishinaabe artist Que Rock

● See what’s in store for the future of the waterfront at East Bayside

● Walk on water and see where Toronto’s waterline used to be

The World’s Largest Rubber Duck was set to return to Toronto’s waters in June last year to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the festival. It was then postponed to the fall due to COVID-19, then cancelled.

In 2017, the World’s Largest Rubber Duck drew more than 750,000 people to the city’s waterfront for the three-day celebration and the festival generated an estimated $7.6 million in economic impact for the city of Toronto.