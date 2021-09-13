Woodbine Mall's 60,000 sq ft indoor amusement park is up for sale

It’s not every day that you can buy an entire amusement park, but Woodbine Mall’s Fantasy Fair just hit the market, so you can now do exactly that right here in Toronto.

The 60,000-sq-ft indoor fairgrounds, which also happens to be Ontario’s largest indoor amusement park, went up for sale last week with no specified asking price. But according to the listing, it comes with all of the attractions and rides.

That includes a 1911-built carousel, a Ferris wheel, a spinning cups ride, a balloon ride, a rock climbing wall, bumper cars, and a 6D simulator ride.

Anyone familiar with the Fantasy Fair will be well aware of its quirky decor, which includes large (sometimes animatronic) dinosaurs, tigers, and gorillas. And the good news is they’re also included in the sale, so as long as the new owner wants them, they’re staying. The concession stands, playground, and games are also part of the sale.

The amusement park first opened at the Woodbine Mall in 1985 and now has 12 full-size rides and attractions.

But in recent years, the mall has undergone many changes, with several big-name brands shuttering their locations there. The Fantasy Fair had reportedly been struggling financially, and it’s not the only part of the mall that may be sold off soon.

Benaco, the brokerage listing the Fantasy Fair, also has the mall’s movie theatre and food court listed as “coming soon.”