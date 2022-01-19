Canada Post continues to deal with backlog after a major snowstorm disrupted service in the GTA and southern Ontario on Monday.

On Monday, Canada Post issued a red mail delivery alert, abruptly stopping all delivery services in the GTA as a snow storm brought Toronto and surrounding areas to a halt. Now, the postal service is working to catch up on the backlog created by the storm.

As of Wednesday, parts of Ontario remain under a yellow mail delivery alert. The yellow alert means that mail carriers will try to make deliveries in the areas where the alert applies, but there may be delays.

The safety of our employees is our number one priority. A yellow service alert means we are going to do our best to deliver, but there may be delays in the following regions due to inclement weather:

• Eastern Ontario

• Southern Ontario

• Greater #Toronto Area (2/5) — Canada Post Helps (@canadaposthelps) January 19, 2022

“We are doing our best to deliver, but customers may see delays. We are working as hard as possible to put contingencies in place to deliver as much mail as possible, but it depends on ensuring that our people, and the mail, are safe when out in the community serving our customers,” a spokesperson for Canada Post told Daily Hive in an email.

Toronto is now under another weather alert as warm weather is melting some of the snow. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing later on Wednesday, which could result in icy and slippery conditions. This, in turn, could add to the delays.

Canada Post asks that residents keep their walkways clear of ice and snow for the safety of mail carriers and other visitors.