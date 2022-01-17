Canada Post issues red alert, suspends services in Toronto, GTA

If you’re expecting a package today, there’s a good chance you won’t get it due to weather conditions in and around the city.

Canada Post has issued a red delivery service alert for parts of southern and eastern Ontario, suspending services for the day.

Deliveries will resume once weather conditions improve and when “it’s safe to do so.”

Canada Post adds that the safety of their employees is their number one priority.

The pause in service will affect the City of Toronto, the GTA, and southern and eastern Ontario. Delivery agents will not be sent out or recalled.

Canada Post has issued today a red delivery service alert due to a snowstorm impacting Eastern and Southern Ontario and the Greater Toronto Area. A red service alert means that we are suspending delivery for the day and not sending our delivery agents out or recalling them. (2/6) — Canada Post Helps (@canadaposthelps) January 17, 2022

The mail service is encouraging residents to clear their walkways, stairs, and driveways of snow and ice to make things easier for postal workers when the service resumes.