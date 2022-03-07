Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Toronto as a mix of messy precipitation is expected on Monday.

According to Environment Canada, due to a Texas low making its way north, the city is expected to get hit with a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain and snow.

There’s a risk of freezing rain this morning before changing over to rain early this afternoon, especially for areas closer to Lake Ontario. Freezing rain or drizzle would be more prominent for areas located further away.

Heading into the late afternoon, rain is expected to turn into wet snow with little to no accumulation, before stopping in the evening.

Environment Canada is giving motorists a heads up as morning and afternoon commutes are most likely to be impacted.

“Motorists are advised to exercise caution and give themselves extra time to reach their destination,” said the EC.

“Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.”

They’re warning drivers to slow down while driving in slippery conditions and to watch for taillights ahead in order to maintain a safe following distance.

Temperatures in Toronto are forecast to hit the 1°C mark before dropping to -4°C, feeling like -10°C over night with the wind chill.