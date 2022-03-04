NewsTransportationUrbanized

We compared Toronto gas prices in 2020 vs. 2022 and it's making us nostalgic

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
|
Mar 4 2022, 10:22 pm
We compared Toronto gas prices in 2020 vs. 2022 and it's making us nostalgic
sockagphoto/Shutterstock

We never thought we’d get nostalgic about Toronto gas prices yet, here we are.

To get an idea of just how high gas prices have jumped in the past few years, this photo from May 2020 shows that gas prices were below the $1 mark at 94.9 cents/litre.

toronto gas price

sockagphoto/Shutterstock

But that was during the early days of the pandemic when businesses closed and everyone was pretty much stuck indoors.

As of March 4, gas prices in Ontario have been hovering at 167.1/litre for the past two days, according to the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA).

Canadian Automobile Association (CAA)

Things aren’t about to get any cheaper anytime soon.

Gas Wizard, a site that predicts gas price changes in cities across Canada, listed that gas prices are about to jump to 173.9 cents/ litre, with Vancouver continuing to lead the trend at 199.9 cents/litre.

Gas Wizard

And people in Toronto are feeling the pinch.

With COVID-19 restrictions lifting and more events taking place around the city, it looks like we’ll be walking a lot more.

GET THE LATEST REAL ESTATE, ARCHITECTURE, URBAN ISSUES, AND TRANSPORTATION NEWS DIRECTLY TO YOUR INBOX. SUBSCRIBE TO URBANIZED:
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Irish Mae SilvestreIrish Mae Silvestre
+ News
+ Transportation
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT