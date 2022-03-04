We never thought we’d get nostalgic about Toronto gas prices yet, here we are.

To get an idea of just how high gas prices have jumped in the past few years, this photo from May 2020 shows that gas prices were below the $1 mark at 94.9 cents/litre.

But that was during the early days of the pandemic when businesses closed and everyone was pretty much stuck indoors.

As of March 4, gas prices in Ontario have been hovering at 167.1/litre for the past two days, according to the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA).

Things aren’t about to get any cheaper anytime soon.

Gas Wizard, a site that predicts gas price changes in cities across Canada, listed that gas prices are about to jump to 173.9 cents/ litre, with Vancouver continuing to lead the trend at 199.9 cents/litre.

And people in Toronto are feeling the pinch.

Price of a litre of gas in toronto right now. There are 4 litres in a gallon. We’re paying about $6.66 a gallon. The number of the beast pic.twitter.com/0P2TIleM7h — Tara Greene (@6thsensemoment) March 3, 2022

With COVID-19 restrictions lifting and more events taking place around the city, it looks like we’ll be walking a lot more.