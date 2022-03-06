NewsWeather

Toronto's intense thunder last night was legit frightening (VIDEO)

Sarah Anderson
Mar 6 2022, 5:44 pm
valleyboi63/Shutterstock

If you woke up with a jolt last night in Toronto, you’re not alone. In the early morning hours of Sunday, March 6, roaring thunder was heard across the city as a winter thunderstorm rolled in.

Torontonians were quick to share out their images and videos of the wild weather, as well as their hot takes on the intense storm.

The thunder was so loud and intense, that many Twitter users said it frightened them and it sounded like a bomb had gone off.

A quick look at the forecast the morning after showed that current conditions showed a risk of a thunderstorm early in the afternoon on Sunday, March 6.

toronto weather

Environment Canada

There’s also a wind warning still in place for Toronto, and according to Environment Canada, “isolated thunderstorms are possible” along a cold front that’s moving through Southern Ontario.

Very strong winds are expected to last throughout the morning and afternoon, with localized gusts reaching up to and beyond 100 km/h.

With the high winds come the potential for power outages, too.

So keep your flashlight charged and a set of candles at the ready. And the next time you hear what sounds like an explosion by the waterfront, it’s probably just lightning hitting the CN Tower.

