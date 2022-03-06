Toronto's intense thunder last night was legit frightening (VIDEO)

If you woke up with a jolt last night in Toronto, you’re not alone. In the early morning hours of Sunday, March 6, roaring thunder was heard across the city as a winter thunderstorm rolled in.

Torontonians were quick to share out their images and videos of the wild weather, as well as their hot takes on the intense storm.

That was lightning? Woke me up. Thought a bomb dropped. — Rob Loach (@RobLoach) March 6, 2022

Haven’t seen lightning or heard thunder in downtown Toronto in months, scared the absolute sh*t out of me. — Al Content (@alcontent416) March 6, 2022

It must have been a crack of thunder. I’m at dufferin and college and I woke up thinking something had exploded. I’m light of everything on the world right now I got pretty terrified. Hard to get back to sleep. — Lori Cullen (@LoriCullenmusic) March 6, 2022

So all the ppl of Toronto just got the crap scared out of us by that thunder and lightning huh 😭😭jesussss — -ˏˋ teo ˊˎ- 🍓 (@teodotswf) March 6, 2022

The thunder was so loud and intense, that many Twitter users said it frightened them and it sounded like a bomb had gone off.

A quick look at the forecast the morning after showed that current conditions showed a risk of a thunderstorm early in the afternoon on Sunday, March 6.

There’s also a wind warning still in place for Toronto, and according to Environment Canada, “isolated thunderstorms are possible” along a cold front that’s moving through Southern Ontario.

Very strong winds are expected to last throughout the morning and afternoon, with localized gusts reaching up to and beyond 100 km/h.

With the high winds come the potential for power outages, too.

Weather Warning: We’re urging customers to prepare as high winds are expected across southern, central and eastern Ontario, with freezing rain and poor road conditions in northern Ontario. Our crews are ready to respond. Visit our outage map: https://t.co/yFOvImLoNO #ONstorm pic.twitter.com/9fdgpXZg4e — Hydro One (@HydroOne) March 6, 2022

So keep your flashlight charged and a set of candles at the ready. And the next time you hear what sounds like an explosion by the waterfront, it’s probably just lightning hitting the CN Tower.