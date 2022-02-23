Winter isn't done with us yet as more snow on the way for Toronto

Brace yourselves for a slippery commute this Friday as Toronto and the GTA is about to get hit by another snowstorm.

The Weather Network is warning commuters that the mild temperatures and rain earlier this week aren’t here to stay. The GTA is forecast to get another 5 to 10 cm of snow along the 401 corridor.

The forecast shows that snow will begin on Thursday night, creating a decent layer by Friday morning. According to The Weather Network, some areas have the potential to see up to 20 cm of snow.

According to the forecast, cold temperatures will prevent this upcoming bout of precipitation from turning to rain. Temperatures will remain well below zero throughout the weekend and into next week.

The Weather Network predicts that temperatures will begin to rise midweek, but don’t put your winter coats away just yet, more cold weather could be in store throughout March.