$8.8 million winning ticket for Saturday’s Lotto 649 draw sold in Mississauga
Dec 6 2021, 4:34 pm
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) has announced where Saturday’s winning ticket was purchased.
According to a press release from OLG, the $8.8 million jackpot ticket was sold in Mississauga. Several other winners from the December 4 draw are also located in Ontario.
The second place price, worth $207,248.90, was sold in Lambton County, and the Guaranteed $1 Million Prize ticket was sold in Niagara Falls.
In addition, several ENCORE winning tickets were sold in the province in Ottawa, Grey County and Simcoe County.
A winner has not yet come forward for the jackpot, so if you bought a Lotto 6/49 ticket in Mississauga, check your numbers!