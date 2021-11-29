Mississauga is about to get the longest pier on Lake Ontario

The City of Mississauga is about to be home to the longest pier on Lake Ontario as part of the upcoming Lakeview Village development.

The Mississauga pier, which will span a whopping 600 metres, will also be the longest Canadian pier on all of the Great Lakes. Chicago’s 1,000-metre Navy Pier on Lake Michigan handily beats it out for top spot overall.

“This is the realization of the master plan vision and an embodiment of modern lakefront living,” said Brian Sutherland, development lead for Lakeview Village.

“This is a brand that celebrates our move towards reconnecting people to the waterfront for the first time in decades. At the heart of it all, Lakeview Village is really about establishing a greater connection to the land and the lake, instilling a true sense of place and bringing a sustainable waterfront experience to Ontario for future generations to enjoy.”

From Lakeview Community Partners Limited, the entire Lakeview Village project will see 177 acres of former industrial land transformed into a mixed-use community with housing, retail, cultural facilities, and a 50-acre park.

The land, which was previously home to the coal-burning Lakeview Generating Station, has been remediated and is expected to have a whopping 8,00 new homes on it once complete.

The development’s Lakeview Innovation District will accommodate 9,000 long-term jobs across 1.9 million sq ft of space — 200,000 sq ft of which will be for restaurants and retail.

Renderings for the project show many all-season public gathering places. Splash pads will be accessible in warmer weather, and outdoor ice skating will be featured in the winter.

Parts of the development are already under construction, while others are still awaiting approval from the City. The Discovery Centre, a multi-storey events and learning space, is expected to open as soon as this year.