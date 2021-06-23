Someone in Ontario woke up a few million dollars richer on Wednesday.

Scratch that. Not a few million — $35 million, to be exact.

After nine weeks and several record-breaking draws, a Lotto Max ticket sold in Ontario matched all seven numbers from Tuesday night’s $70 million draw. A second winning ticket was sold in Kamloops, BC, so the jackpot will be split into two $35 million prizes.

The matching numbers were 7, 11, 22, 28, 33, 44, and 49.

The specific retail location where the winning lottery ticket was purchased, and the lottery winners’ names, will be announced after they come forward.

All lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to claim their prize.