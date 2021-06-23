FoodRestaurants & BarsPatiosFood News

Toronto is getting a new stone-fired pizza garden

Karen Doradea
Karen Doradea
Jun 23 2021, 10:18 am
Toronto is getting a new stone-fired pizza garden
A pizza lover’s paradise! Murphy’s Law will be opening its Pizza Garden on Wednesday and guests can eat and drink as much as their heart desires.

Treat yourself to fresh stone-fired pizza and craft brews at Murphy’s Law Pizza Garden opening on June 23 at 4 pm.

They have transformed the space behind their outdoor patio into a Pizza Garden with two stone-fire pizza ovens.

There are 11 pizzas to try, with a couple vegan and vegetarian options and a wide selection of beers. The menu can be viewed here.

The restaurant will not be taking reservations for the Pizza Garden. It will be first-come, first-serve.

Murphy’s Law Pizza Garden

Address: 1702 Queen Street East
Hours: Monday to Wednesday from 4 pm to 10 pm, Thursday to Sunday from 12 pm to 10 pm

