TIFF to welcome in-person audiences back in September

It’s official! The Toronto International Film Festival is back this year with in-person screenings.

On September 9, TIFF will welcome back movie lovers for in-person screenings at TIFF Bell Lightbox, Roy Thomson Hall, the Visa Screening Room at the Princess of Wales Theatre, and Festival Village at Ontario Place with four venues.

The digital TIFF Bell Lightbox and TIFF Bell Digital Talks platforms will also return this year.

“We are confident in our planning for a return to in-person screenings as part of TIFF as both the province and country accelerate vaccination rollout,” Dr. Peter Nord, Chief Medical Officer of Medcan and TIFF’s consultative partner on health and safety for the pandemic, said.

“We fully anticipate that by the time the Festival arrives, all Ontarians will have the opportunity to be fully vaccinated. In addition, audiences will confidently be able to enjoy in-cinema screenings by maintaining a safe physical distance and wearing a mask.”

About 100 more movies are scheduled for the festival than were shown last year.

The first set of film screenings at this year’s festival are:

Charlotte – Éric Warin and Tahir Rana

Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over – Dave Wolley and David Heilbroner

Lakewood – Philip Noyce

Le Bal des Folles – Mélanie Laurent

Last Night in Soho – Edgar Wright

Belfast Kenneth Branagh

Petite Maman – Céline Sciamma

Benediction – Terence Davies

The Starling – Theodore Melfi

The Guilty – Antoine Fuqua

Jagged – Alison Klayman

Night Raiders – Danis Goulet

Audiences will be able to choose from single film tickets for in-person screenings and digital film screening packages for 20 digital films.

“Based on the provincial government’s recently announced reopening plan, TIFF is planning to operate at a higher capacity for indoor theatres by September, likely with mandatory mask usage for Festival-goers,” the press release states.

Ontario’s three-step reopening plan will permit indoor events to take place in Step 3. The province has already met the vaccine benchmarks outlined in the plan, but Ontario is currently in Step 1.

Digital ticket package sales start June 30 for TIFF Members and July 14 for the public. In-person tickets will be available for purchase beginning in late August.