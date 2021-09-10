Where to get this $475 cocktail in Toronto

Would you order an almost $500 drink?

The Toronto International Film Festival is underway and in honour of the event EPOCH Bar & Kitchen Terrace is serving an exclusive cocktail and dish that’s worth hundreds.

If you have some extra cash laying around, these two menu items are worth over $1,000 if bought together.

Named after Alfred Hitchcock’s 1943 psychological thriller, the Shadow of Doubt is a classic “Bijou” cocktail that also tributes the glamour of Hollywood. It showcases the diamond, ruby, and emerald of spirits; Gran Patron Platinum Silver Tequila, Silvio Carta Vernaccia Di Oristano Fortified Wine 1968, and Yellow Chartreuse.

This cocktail comes at a grand price of $475.

As for fine dining, Level 6ix is one dish that will cost you an arm and a leg but it’s truly an experience. A nod to the city of “The 6”, the dish features a balance of Dungeness and King Crab, Kobe Beef Tenderloin, Forbidden Black Rice, topped with shavings of fresh Summer Truffle and Caviar.

This menu item is priced at $600.

If this is something up your alley, you can try these items at EPOCH Bar & Kitchen Terrace located at 181 Wellington Street West.

The 46th annual TIFF event is set to run until September 18.