This Latin American restaurant on Toronto’s King Street has finally re-opened its main dining room after months of closure due to the pandemic.

Baro, located at 485 King Street West, shared the announcement on Instagram and is accepting reservations for daily dinner service and brunch on the weekends.

The restaurant had its indoor dining room closed for over a year however they have had their rooftop and snack shop open during these past summer months.

Baro has designed its indoor dining space with Latin American-inspired decor while providing a cozy and casual dining experience.

Reservations can be made online now via OpenTable. Baro will open its doors on September 10 at 5 pm.