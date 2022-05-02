You can get up close and personal with whitewater rapids in Niagara Falls

Warmer weather is beginning to set in, and with it, outdoor adventures in Niagara Falls are back on the itinerary!

If you’ve ever wanted to experience the power of the falls a little closer, the White Water Walk might just be the perfect activity. Take yourself on a self-guided tour along the shore of the Niagara River to see the power of the falls.

Located almost 4 km from the Falls, you can walk along the boardwalk to get an up-close view of the whitewater rapids and let the roar of the river instill a sense of calm.



Take an elevator down 70 meters to the rapids deep in the Niagara Gorge. There are viewing areas where you can really take in the power of the water as it forces its way through.

As if the rapids weren’t enough of a view, you can get an up-close perspective of the 410-million-year-old rock formations that make up the gorge. Use the observation decks to get incredibly Instagrammable photos of the rapids speeding by at 48 km per hour.

The boardwalk is wheelchair accessible, but two of the viewing points have stairs. The walk along the boardwalk is 305 meters.

Where: 4330 River Road, Niagara Falls

When: Hours vary by date and are weather dependent.

Tickets: Tickets are available on the Niagara Parks website.