Yours to Discover: Take in the dunes at Sandbanks Provincial Park

Looking for a summer adventure? Get your fill of camping, hiking, biking, fishing and more at one of Ontario’s natural wonders: Sandbanks Provincial Park.

Located in Prince Edward County, you’ll find the world’s largest baymouth barrier dune formation! Sandbanks Provincial Park has stunning dunes and sandy beaches to boot, and it’s just three hours east of Toronto.

Whether you are up for a day trip or want more of an extended stay, you’ll have nothing but gorgeous views for the time you spend at Sandbanks.

If camping isn’t really your thing, fear not! Prince Edward County has plenty of cottages available for rent. If you get tired of the beaches or are just looking to shake things up, visit the wineries, try out the local culinary creations or go antiquing!

Sandbanks Provincial Parks has tons of walking trails if you want to immerse yourself in nature. Whether you’re looking for something short or long, there’s a trail for you.

It’s not just about sand dunes, hiking and wineries, either. There are gorgeous sandy beaches too! Sandbanks has three natural sandy beaches to enjoy. Take your pick between Outlet Beach, Sandbanks Beach and Dunes Beach.

Oulet Beach is popular with swimmers as it has a gentle, sloping drop-off. Swimmers should be cautious at Dunes Beach as it has a sudden steep drop-off. Keep an eye out for the buoys and don’t stray farther.