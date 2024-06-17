Blue Jays' Votto makes minor league season debut

The Toronto Blue Jays are nearing closer to adding a probable Hall of Fame-calibre talent to their roster at some point this season.

On Monday, the Blue Jays announced that they’d sent Joey Votto to the Florida Complex League, giving him his possible first game action since spring training.

Votto went 0-for-2 in his debut against the Florida Complex League affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies but did pick up a run batted in via a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning.

Votto was the team’s biggest name signed by the franchise in the offseason, even if just about everyone knew the 40-year-old Etobicoke native was likely past his glory days.

“He’s been doing everything in terms of base-running, hitting live BPs, feeling good,” said Jays manager John Schneider last week. “I think you’ll see him in some games very, very soon.”

The Blue Jays are currently one game back of .500, at 35-36 on the year, which places them fourth in the American League East. If Votto can add a little bit of pop to the lineup, it could help the team’s offensive woes.

Votto spent his entire MLB career with the Cincinnati Reds from 2007 to 2023 before signing with his hometown Toronto club this past offseason. Votto hit just .202 with the Reds in 65 games last season and .205 in 91 games in 2022.

But that’s far from his career marks, as he’s put up a whopping .294 batting average and .409 on-base percentage across his 17 MLB seasons. A six-time All-Star and the 2010 National League MVP, Votto has led the National League in on-base percentage an impressive seven times.