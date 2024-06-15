SportsBaseballBlue Jays

"Thank god": Fans react to Blue Jays cutting ties with Vogelbach

Colton Pankiw
Jun 15 2024, 4:06 pm
John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays have finally put an end to what felt like an odd experiment from day one of the season.

The Blue Jays took to X yesterday to announce that they had designated Daniel Vogelbach for assignment. The 31-year-old was signed to a minor-league contract by the Jays in February and was able to make the Opening Day roster.

In a corresponding move, they called up Addison Barger. The 24-year-old prospect appeared in five games with the Blue Jays earlier this season, hitting .056 in 18 at-bats.


Vogelbach struggled in limited playing time with the Blue Jays, hitting just .186 with one home run and eight RBIs. Combine that with his one of the worst sprint times in the MLB, and you can fully understand the Jays’ decision to part ways with him. The only question is why it took so long.

Many fans had been hoping for this decision for a long time and were flabbergasted last week when the Jays chose to cut ways with Cavan Biggio over Vogelbach. Though it took longer than some had expected, many were still more than okay with yesterday’s news.

Though fans seem happy with this move, they are far from pleased with how the 2024 season is going. The Blue Jays have been highly frustrating through the first 69 games of the season, sitting fifth in the AL East with a 33-36 record.

