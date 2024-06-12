Votto to play games "very soon," Blue Jays debut next?

It’s taken a lot longer than expected, but Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Joey Votto is nearing game action.

Votto was signed to a minor-league contract by the Blue Jays in early March but was injured in his first spring training game after stepping on a bat in the dugout. Prior to the injury, he had hit a home run in his only at bat.

After the injury, Votto told the Blue Jays that he was only going to return to the field when he felt 100%, and it appears he is almost there.

“He’s been doing everything in terms of base-running, hitting live BPs, feeling good,” said Jays manager John Schneider. “I think you’ll see him in some games very, very soon.”

Fans have been dreaming of seeing Votto, who was born in Toronto, play for the Blue Jays at some point in his career. The 40-year-old spent his entire 17-season career with the Cincinnati Reds before signing with the Jays. During his prime, he was considered one of the best hitters in baseball and was named the NL MVP in 2010.

As good of a career as he has had, however, Votto has been on the decline the past few seasons. He hit just .202 with the Reds in 65 games last season, and .205 in 91 games in 2022. That said, he still seems to have some pop in his bat, as he hit 25 home runs over the combined 156 games.

The 2024 season has been a frustrating one for the Blue Jays, though they have been playing better as of late. Through 67 games, they own a 33-34 record, which is quite surprising given that they have only scored 261 runs thus far. Should Votto prove during his rehab stint that he can still drive in runs, the Blue Jays may give him a shot.