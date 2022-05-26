This downtown Toronto patio just got a creepy "Stranger Things" makeover

Stranger Things fans, do you copy?

El and the gang are reuniting for the highly anticipated new season of the hit Netflix series and here’s the perfect Toronto spot to binge-watch the show.

To celebrate the May 27 season drop, Netflix has transformed the downtown patio RendezViews into Hawkins — the creepy Upside Down version, anyway.

You’ll find a Hawkins police car flipped, well, upside down, and surrounded by vines, tendrils, fog, and chilling red light associated with the horrifying alternate universe. There will also be a street team in hazmat suits on standby to ensure that the Upside Down doesn’t take over Toronto.

In addition to the wonderfully creepy photo ops, RendezViews is also hosting a watch party this Sunday, May 29 at 7 pm so you can watch the new season under the stars.

It’s time. ˙ǝpᴉs ɹǝɥʇo ǝɥʇ uo noʎ ǝǝs Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1 premieres May 27th, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/IS8nJFZG8l — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) April 12, 2022

Make sure to book a table in advance and gather all your friends. Gates to the Upside Down open at 5:30 pm.

What: Stranger Things at RendezViews

When: May 26 to 29

Time: Thursday, Friday, and Saturday 5 pm to 11 pm. Watch party starts at 7 pm on Sunday and doors open at 5:30 pm

Where: RendezViews West, 229 Richmond Street West. Book your table here.