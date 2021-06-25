WestJet restarting nine domestic routes from Ontario next week

Ontarians hoping to explore their own backyard this summer will have several new travel options next week.

WestJet announced on Friday that by June 30, it would restart nine flight routes between Ontario and destinations across Alberta, British Columbia, and Quebec.

Routes to and from Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland and Labrador will also resume.

WestJet is launching two new routes — from Toronto to Comox and from Ottawa to Victoria on June 26.

“The safe restart of travel is essential to Canada’s economic recovery,” said John Weatherill, the airline’s Chief Commercial Officer.

“We continue to work towards the restoration of our pre-COVID domestic network to ensure that when our guests are ready to travel, we are there for them.”

As of July, WestJet will offer non-stop flights from Toronto to 26 cities and from Ottawa to five cities.

The airline noted that its investments are “critical” to ensuring Ontario’s recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.

“While progress has been made [to restart travel] in Ontario, we continue to advocate for a safe travel framework from the Government of Canada,” said Angela Avery, WestJet Executive Vice-President.