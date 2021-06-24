It's going to rain every day in Toronto for almost a week

Bust out your umbrellas, Toronto. The city is about to be hit with rain for nearly a week straight.

According to The Weather Network’s forecast, light rain is expected to fall on Saturday, which will give way to thunderstorms on Sunday.

The storms should stick around through Tuesday, with a few showers expected on Wednesday, too. Light rain is back in the forecast next Thursday.

Despite the downpours, the city will not be cooling down anytime soon. Daily highs are expected to hover around 28°C for the next week, although it will feel 10°C hotter.

Following Toronto’s own sweltering temperatures a few weeks ago, the city seems to have switched weather with the Pacific coast.

Across the country, Vancouver is being hit with a “dangerous, long-duration heatwave.” There’s no rain in sight for the westerly city as temperatures soar above 40°C with the humidex.

Stay dry, Toronto. And rethink those outdoor Canada Day plans.