A "Jay and Silent Bob"-themed patio is coming to Toronto next month

Kevin Smith is bringing Mooby’s back to Toronto.

Following a sold-out run in November of 2020, Mooby’s is returning as a pop-up restaurant, Secret Stash Merch Shop, and street-side patio on July 14.

Operating as a takeout-only experience, Mooby’s will be “bigger and better” when it opens at Adelaide Hall next month.

The pop-up will replicate the restaurant made famous by Dogma, Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back, and Clerks II, allowing fans to fully immerse themselves in the View Askewniverse.

In addition to classic Moo Mains and Salt Lick Sides, Mooby’s will feature several items exclusive to Toronto, like the Mooby’s Hot Meat Injection and Mooby’s Ontario Ale.

The former is a kielbasa sausage on a bun, while the latter was created by the city’s own Mill Street Brewery. Fan-favourites like the Cow Tipper and Hater Totz will be available, too.

The pop-up will start taking pre-orders for both food and collectable items on June 29.

Toronto played host to the first-ever Canadian Mooby’s last winter. Due to the province’s COVID-19 lockdown, the restaurant only offered takeout and delivery.

Mooby’s has since had a sold-out run in Vancouver and several American cities, including Los Angeles, New Jersey, and Orlando.