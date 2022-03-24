The meteorologists warned us that Ontario’s spring would be off to a slow start, and now, just a few days in, snow is back in the forecast.

Call it false spring — those days of mild temperatures and rain are over. The Weather Network said that wintry temperatures and snow are on the way.

While the forecast doesn’t call for a lot of snow to accumulate, there will be some blustery conditions.

The Weather Network’s forecast shows only a centimetre or two of snow, but blustery winds will make things feel more like late winter than early spring.

Some parts of Ontario got to enjoy mild, double digit temperatures as the spring season began, but according to The Weather Network, it’s about to get cold. The forecast shows that Thursday is the last day with temperatures above 10°C for awhile.

Temperatures will fall 10 to 15°C below seasonal, according to the forecast. This is helped along by a bit of the polar vortex setting in over the province. While the forecast shows that the wintry temps will only last a day or two, there’s no sign of mild weather moving back in through early April.

Don’t pack your winter coats away just yet!