Here are the new rules for patio dining in Step 2 of Ontario's reopening

Outdoor patios have been open since Ontario entered Step 1 and people are understandably thrilled to be able to enjoy a cold drink on a hot day. As the province heads into Step 2 of its reopening plan, restrictions on outdoor dining are being eased.

At 12:01 am on June 30, all outdoor restaurant patios in the province will be able to serve up to six people per table. There is an exception for households with more.

Additionally, outdoor Karaoke is also permitted with restrictions in place. Indoor dining is not permitted in Step 2.

“Due to a continued improvement in key indicators, Ontario is ready to enter Step Two of our Roadmap, allowing us to safely and gradually ease public health measures while continuing to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, in a press release.

Before heading into Step 2, 70% of adults need to be vaccinated with one dose and 20% with two. According to Health Minister Christine Elliot, Ontarians reached the first dose goal on June 16 and 20% mark on June 18.

At this time more than 75% of adults over 18 have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 25% are fully vaccinated.