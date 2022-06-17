A cool new water park near Niagara is opening this weekend

We’ve got a gorgeous weekend ahead so if you’re looking for some kind of outdoor activity, why not pick one that also cools you off at the same time?

Slather on the sunblock and slip into a life jacket and head over to SplashTown Niagara. Located near Nickel Beach on Lake Erie, you can run, slide, splash, and dive off this inflatable aquatic obstacle course that’s opening this weekend on Saturday, June 18.

“We’re going to make it the largest inflatable waterpark in Ontario over the next couple of years,” founder and owner Derek Sonier told Welland Tribune.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Splashtown Niagara (@splashtownniagara)

He added that the pandemic gave them an opportunity to slow down and visit other parks and “do a lot of research.”

Children aged five and above are welcome and children between five to eight must be accompanied by an adult. Even if you’re a swimming pro, life jackets are required regardless of age or skill.

Another water park is scheduled to open later this month. Super Splash in St. Marys is also gearing up to welcome guests on June 25.

Make sure to bring swimwear and a towel and get ready to make a splash.

SplashTown Niagara

When: June 18

Time: Opens 10 am. Schedule your slot ahead of time

Where: 69 Lake Road, Port Colborne

Price: Passes to Nickel Beach must be purchased to access the water park here. You can buy one-hour passes for $17 and an all-day pass for $30