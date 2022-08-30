Wasaga Beach is a popular party destination — especially in the summer — for young adults but an unsanctioned car rally over the weekend proved to be too much for the city.

OPP said officers responded to 327 calls for service and laid 191 charges between Friday, August 26, and Sunday, August 28.

191 charges were laid over the weekend in #WasagaBeach and the main arteries leading into Town. Between Friday, August 26, and Sunday, August 28, 2022, preliminary numbers show #HurWOPP responded to 327 calls for service and laid 191 charges.

1/4 pic.twitter.com/xMwhKM2sd6 — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) August 30, 2022

In another tweet, police confirm of the 191 charges, 154 were Highway Traffic Act-related, including 37 speed-related, 18 improper or no muffler, and six unnecessary noise charges.

Wasaga Beach Mayor Nina Bifolchi issued a public statement regarding the rally and put some blame on police.

“The safety of our community was repeatedly put at risk and this is not acceptable,” Bifolchi said.

She went on to say how police failed to “maintain law and order” that weekend and calls for more police presence to better protect residents of Wasaga Beach.

“There were many examples brought to the attention of the town where laws were being broken and police intervention was not witnessed. This is unacceptable to the residents of Wasaga Beach,” Bifolchi said.

Over the course of the weekend, police say both a Canadian Tire and a Walmart were broken into and damaged. Two police cruisers, one of which had a police dog inside, were also severely vandalized.

A video of the incident was posted online.

#WATCH: Man Attacks OPP Police Cruiser At Wasaga Beach! pic.twitter.com/da5cWzWFY9 — 6ixDripTV (@6ixdrip) August 29, 2022

“There are numerous active investigations into the incidents that transpired in Wasaga Beach this past weekend,” OPP said. “Huronia West OPP will conduct thorough and exhaustive investigations holding those responsible accountable.”