Wednesday was Toronto's warmest February 16 in more than 100 years

Talk about weather whiplash; Toronto will be going from the warmest February 16 since 1921 to an extreme cold weather alert within 24 hours.

Toronto’s temperatures soared to a balmy 8.7°C on Wednesday, beating out the 1999 temperature for second place. However, the 1921 date with an 11.7°C peak temperature still holds the top spot.

Not long after Toronto hit that mild temperature, the City issued an extreme cold weather alert as a deep freeze moves in. Not only will the temperatures flip flop, but the city will see all manner of precipitation, with rain turning to freezing rain and ice pellets turning again to snow.

Temperatures are expected to plunge by 16°C over the course of the day on Thursday, with much of the day remaining above 0°C, turning to a low of -10°C overnight. This cold will set in for a few days before Sunday brings more mild temperatures.

The city is expected to get hit with between 10 and 15 cm of snow by Friday morning, so tuck away those spring jackets and put your snow boots back on. Winter isn’t over yet!