The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) issued a flood warning early on Thursday after it rained 15 to 42 mm overnight.

An additional 10 to 15 mm of rain fell on Thursday morning, but lighter showers, and mixed precipitation like freezing rain and ice pellets, are expected before snowfall this evening.

"Current watershed conditions are saturated, and water levels are elevated at this time and will continue to rise," the TRCA said, adding that river water levels may stay elevated through Friday afternoon.

The heavy rain and freezing temperatures overnight and on Thursday could potentially increase the risk of ice jams forming throughout the GTA. Ice jamming may also occur at river mouths where the harbour is partially or fully frozen. The TRCA has observed ice break-up in the lower Don River and lower Humber River. The agency notes that it may have occurred elsewhere as well. "The water levels are still steadily rising along transportation corridors, specifically Don Valley Parkway, the GO Richmond Hill Line, and other lower lying roadways along the Don River," the warning reads.