Use this live map to find out when your street will be plowed and salted

While the City continues cleanup from the January snowstorm, February is about to add to the pile with a storm of its own.

With ice and snow still covering sidewalks and bike lanes, Torontonians are bracing for impact as another 10 to 20 cm is expected to fall in a multi-day snowstorm. Environment Canada forecasts that snow will begin to fall from Wednesday through to Friday.

While it’s not expected to be as much snow as had fallen during January’s storm, it’s still enough to create a messy commute.

If you are dreading what’s to come in terms of snow cleanup, you can always check out the City’s live snow plow map.

The map is updated every ten seconds and shows where plows have been, how recently they’ve been there, and where they’re headed to. Click here to watch Toronto’s plows hit the streets.

The City of Toronto has 600 road plows, 360 sidewalk plows, and 200 salt trucks ready to hit the streets for cleanup. Since January’s storm, the City has removed more than 90,000 tonnes of snow from the roads.

The City plans to send salters out as soon as the rain begins to turn to freezing rain to prevent roads from getting icy. Plows will be strategically deployed across the city to target major roadways and sidewalks as the snowfalls. The City is asking residents to avoid parking on major roads and snow routes to keep them open for plows and snow removal crews.