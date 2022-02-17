Toronto prepares for major snowfall as rain turns to snow on Thursday

Toronto is preparing for yet another major snowfall as the city gets hit with excessive precipitation through Thursday into Friday.

The city is in for a messy end to the week as some 15 to 25 mm of rain is expected to freeze and turn into snow throughout the day. Snowfall could amount to between 10 and 15 cm by Friday morning. And what’s better for your morning commute than ice? Snow-covered ice!

That’s why the City has 600 road plows, 200 salt trucks, 360 sidewalk plows and more than 1,500 personnel ready to be deployed as the weather begins to freeze.

“Salt trucks are ready and will be deployed as soon as the rain changes to freezing rain. Plows are ready and will be deployed as soon as snow accumulation reaches 2.5 cm on expressways, five cm on major roads and eight cm on local roads,” the City said in a press release.

Bike lanes and sidewalk plows will begin being plowed when snow hits 2 cm.

The City is advising everyone on the roads to take extreme caution as the storm could cause visibility issues and unsafe driving conditions.

“If driving, slow down, follow at a safe distance, and use gentle braking, steering and acceleration,” the City advised.

As always, you can watch out for City plows and salt trucks from the comfort of your home using Toronto’s live plow map. It updates every 10 seconds and indicates when a road was last salted or plowed.