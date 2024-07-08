You can visit Ontario provincial parks for free this summer and here's when

If you’re looking for ways to enjoy Ontario’s warm temperatures without breaking the bank this summer, you’ll be pleased to hear that the province is offering free admission to its provincial parks for one day only this month.

Today, the Ontario government announced that it is offering free one-day admission to its provincial parks on Friday, July 19 to mark Healthy Parks Healthy People Day — an annual celebration part of a global movement to promote the health benefits of spending time outdoors.

The one-day passes will grant you visitor day permits to the province’s park network without the typical admission fees, which usually range between $9 to $21 per vehicle.

“I invite all Ontarians to take advantage of this free pass to Ontario Parks, an opportunity to immerse yourselves in the joy and wonder of exploring the great outdoors,” said Andrea Khanjin, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks.

“Whether you’re looking to get some exercise or seeking a fun and affordable day with your family, I hope this free day will give more people the opportunity to explore everything that their local provincial park has to offer.”

The Ontario government also says it’s enhancing recreational opportunities for the province’s residents by building 300 new campsites and bringing electrical services to 800 existing campsites at several parks.

Over the past six years, the province says it has invested over $55 million to help maintain and build more facilities, including roofed accommodation in provincial parks, to meet the demand of Ontario’s growing population.

Park visitors are strongly encouraged to obtain a daily vehicle permit up to five days before Healthy Parks Healthy People Day at no charge for the 75 parks that offer the service.

Happy exploring!