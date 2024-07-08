Anger after Doug Ford promotes map to find alcohol in Ontario during LCBO strike

Doug Ford shared a video on Monday directing people where to buy alcohol amid the first-ever LCBO strike, spurring an avalanche of anger directed at Ontario’s premier.

Donning an apron while manning a grill next to a Canadian flag, Ford proudly shared news of a new map created by the province instructing the public where they can buy alcohol amid the closure.

But behind the staged backyard barbecue and folksy delivery, critics are blasting Ford for what is being interpreted as another calculated blow to undermine the LCBO and further the premier’s plan to introduce alcohol sales to all licensed convenience, grocery and big box grocery stores across the province by the end of October 2024.

Make this summer an Ontario-made summer! Our new interactive map shows thousands of convenient options where you can still buy beer, wine, spirits and other drinks across the province. Check out a local brewery or winery for some fantastic Ontario-made products near you and… pic.twitter.com/baAutZWYst — Doug Ford (@fordnation) July 8, 2024

The new map showing purchasers where they can find stores that sell beer or other types of alcohol comes on the fourth day of an Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) strike affecting 10,000 LCBO employees.

Needless to say, some people were not pleased with the video.

He’s bamboozlin’ is all. — Jess Joyce 👩‍💻 (@jessjoyce) July 8, 2024

In one comment, Ford was accused of “using public dollars to break a strike, undermine workers rights and to destroy an agency that generates $2.5 billion for healthcare and other services.”

“But this app looks cute. Why didn’t you use this kind of tech to save lives from [COVID-19] or to find ERs that are actually open,” the comment continues.

The lack of a map directing the public to the quickest emergency department was skewered by multiple users amid out-of-control Ontario hospital wait times.

Got an interactive map to help people find ERs people can still access? pic.twitter.com/jrl7uYlXFb — Barney Panofsky’s Best Intentions (@mynamesnotgordy) July 8, 2024

Another commenter called Ford “despicable” and shared a video of a worker currently affected by the strike.

Still, many others seem to support Ford’s new alcohol map. Several accounts backed the announcement, and a few even called for additional steps to privatize sectors considered sacrosanct, like healthcare and public education in the province.