30 vintage photos of the CNE from 1883 to 1983

Aug 16 2022, 6:57 pm
CNE Archives/CNE Heritage | Joanne Dale/Shutterstock

For 143 years, the Canadian National Exhibition has been a hallmark of Toronto summers.

The Airshow, the Midway, the increasingly bizarre food, it’s the last hurrah under August’s golden glow. No matter your age, the nostalgia of the CNE whisks you back to childhood, and not just because its Labour Day departure coincides with the start of the school year.

A lot has changed in (nearly) a century and a half of the Ex. Originally intended to promote agriculture and technology, the annual fair has evolved into Canada’s largest, adding shopping, entertainment, carnival rides, and novelty food to its roster.

Thanks to CNE Heritage, we can look into the CNE’s past for ourselves. Ahead of the Ex’s return to Exhibition Place on August 19, check out vintage photos of the CNE over the years.

First Commercial Electric Railway, 1883

CNE Heritage

1888 Telephone Demonstration

Mike Filey Collection/CNE Heritage

Muscle Powered Crank Wheel ca. 1892

City of Toronto Archives/CNE Heritage

Chutes In The CNE Midway, ca. 1900s

CNE Archives/CNE Heritage

Midway Beauties, 1920

City of Toronto Archives/CNE Heritage

Coliseum With Midway Ride, 1940

CNE Archives/CNE Heritage

Second Dufferin Gate, 1950

CNE Archives/CNE Heritage

Better Living Centre, 1950

CNE Archives/CNE Heritage

Televisions On Display At The 1950 CNE

CNE Archives/CNE Heritage

The Rotor, 1953

CNE Archives/CNE Heritage

Buttering Up Winston Churchill, 1955

CNE Archives/CNE Heritage

1956 CNE Baby Show

CNE Archives/CNE Heritage

Louis Armstrong & Friends, 1962

CNE Archives/CNE Heritage

Scooter Brigade, 1963

CNE Archives/CNE Heritage

CNE Visitors At The Bandshell, 1963

CNE Archives/CNE Heritage

View Of Midway From Shell Tower, 1964

CNE Archives/CNE Heritage

CNE Aquarama, August 25, 1965

CNE Archives, Alexandra Collection/CNE Heritage

CNE Aquarama On The Waterfront, 1965

CNE Archives/CNE Heritage

Colonel Sanders At The CNE, August 1965

Alexandra Studio Collection, CNE Archives/CNE Heritage

CNE Midway, 1965

CNE Archives/CNE Heritage

CNE Fashion Show, 1966

CNE Archives/CNE Heritage

Enjoying The Rides, 1967

CNE Archives/CNE Heritage

The Fun Of The Fair, 1967

CNE Archives/CNE Heritage

Conko The Clown Bonds With CNE Visitors In 1967

CNE Archives/CNE Heritage

Body Painting At The CNE, 1968

CNE Archives/CNE Heritage

CNE Flyer, ca. 1970

CNE Archives/CNE Heritage

Enjoying The CHUM Wild Cat Ride, ca. 1970s

CNE Archives/CNE Heritage

Hanging Out In The CNE Midway, 1974

CNE Archives/CNE Heritage

CNE Polar Express, 1981

CNE Archives/CNE Heritage

Bandshell Extravaganza, 1983

CNE Archives/CNE Heritage

