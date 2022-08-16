30 vintage photos of the CNE from 1883 to 1983

For 143 years, the Canadian National Exhibition has been a hallmark of Toronto summers.
The Airshow, the Midway, the increasingly bizarre food, it’s the last hurrah under August’s golden glow. No matter your age, the nostalgia of the CNE whisks you back to childhood, and not just because its Labour Day departure coincides with the start of the school year.
A lot has changed in (nearly) a century and a half of the Ex. Originally intended to promote agriculture and technology, the annual fair has evolved into Canada’s largest, adding shopping, entertainment, carnival rides, and novelty food to its roster.
Thanks to CNE Heritage, we can look into the CNE’s past for ourselves. Ahead of the Ex’s return to Exhibition Place on August 19, check out vintage photos of the CNE over the years.
First Commercial Electric Railway, 1883
1888 Telephone Demonstration
Muscle Powered Crank Wheel ca. 1892
Chutes In The CNE Midway, ca. 1900s
Midway Beauties, 1920
Coliseum With Midway Ride, 1940
Second Dufferin Gate, 1950
Better Living Centre, 1950
Televisions On Display At The 1950 CNE
The Rotor, 1953
Buttering Up Winston Churchill, 1955
1956 CNE Baby Show
Louis Armstrong & Friends, 1962
Scooter Brigade, 1963
CNE Visitors At The Bandshell, 1963
View Of Midway From Shell Tower, 1964
CNE Aquarama, August 25, 1965
CNE Aquarama On The Waterfront, 1965
Colonel Sanders At The CNE, August 1965
CNE Midway, 1965
CNE Fashion Show, 1966
Enjoying The Rides, 1967
The Fun Of The Fair, 1967
Conko The Clown Bonds With CNE Visitors In 1967
Body Painting At The CNE, 1968
CNE Flyer, ca. 1970
Enjoying The CHUM Wild Cat Ride, ca. 1970s
Hanging Out In The CNE Midway, 1974
CNE Polar Express, 1981
Bandshell Extravaganza, 1983
