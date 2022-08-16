30 vintage photos of the CNE from 1883 to 1983

For 143 years, the Canadian National Exhibition has been a hallmark of Toronto summers.

The Airshow, the Midway, the increasingly bizarre food, it’s the last hurrah under August’s golden glow. No matter your age, the nostalgia of the CNE whisks you back to childhood, and not just because its Labour Day departure coincides with the start of the school year.

A lot has changed in (nearly) a century and a half of the Ex. Originally intended to promote agriculture and technology, the annual fair has evolved into Canada’s largest, adding shopping, entertainment, carnival rides, and novelty food to its roster.

Thanks to CNE Heritage, we can look into the CNE’s past for ourselves. Ahead of the Ex’s return to Exhibition Place on August 19, check out vintage photos of the CNE over the years.

First Commercial Electric Railway, 1883

1888 Telephone Demonstration

Muscle Powered Crank Wheel ca. 1892

Chutes In The CNE Midway, ca. 1900s

Midway Beauties, 1920 Coliseum With Midway Ride, 1940

Second Dufferin Gate, 1950

Better Living Centre, 1950

Televisions On Display At The 1950 CNE

The Rotor, 1953