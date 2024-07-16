Wild videos of flooding across the GTA emerge as region deals with severe rainfall

People across the GTA are having their commutes and days in general thrown into complete disarray after heavy rainfalls have flooded many areas across the region.

Major roads have been rendered impassable, leaks abound, major transit hubs are under multiple inches of water, and electricity has been lost in some areas.

Need to close Lakeshore Blvd! We were on it as it flooded pic.twitter.com/QrXlfWcbPc — Travis Farncombe (@tjfarncombe) July 16, 2024

Unbelievable clips of the chaos are all over social media, with Toronto and nearby locales under a rainfall warning from Environment and Climate Change Canada as of 11:05 Tuesday morning.

“Extremely heavy rain is expected. The ground, already near saturation, has little ability to absorb further rainfall,” the agency warned, citing potential precipitation amounts of up to a staggering 40 mm an hour and 125 mm in total.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority upgraded an earlier flood watch to a flood warning around noon, asking the public to “exercise extreme caution around all bodies of water and avoid driving on flooded roadways or in low-lying areas and underpasses.”

As of 1 pm, the main route into and out of the downtown core, the Don Valley Parkway, is blocked off in both directions as authorities respond to multiple vehicles stalled in the now water-filled low-lying parts of the artery.

From our perch at the overpass at Queen and DVP which is closed southbound. Vehicle stuck under Gerrard. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/ZnyQVRmEXb — 𝚂𝚎á𝚗 𝙾’𝚂𝚑𝚎𝚊 Global News (@ConsumerSOS) July 16, 2024

Some people were forced to simply abandon their vehicles in the deluge as the water levels rose early this afternoon.

The DVP is currently underwater causing some people to straight up abandon their cars. pic.twitter.com/Cf2JNnRpcQ — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) July 16, 2024

Portions of Lake Shore Boulevard, King Street West, and many other roadways in downtown Toronto were likewise shown to be absolutely flooded in video footage, while Union Station is in the same boat, with transitgoers sharing apocalyptic shots of water pouring down the station’s steps as people schlep through calf-deep pools.

Union Station has flooded amongst massive rainstorm – 📷 Submitted to blogTO pic.twitter.com/CWT1HXzGDg — blogTO (@blogTO) July 16, 2024

Elsewhere on the city’s transit network, numerous TTC station entrances have been closed in light of the conditions, with some subway stations being completely skipped over and select bus routes detouring.

Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport wrote on X around 1:20 pm that its dedicated underground pedestrian tunnel has even flooded, requiring its temporary closure. “Tunnel is currently closed and all passengers and staff will be redirected to the ferry for access to and from the airport,” staff wrote.

Then there are the complaints of roof leaks, widespread power outages that apparently won’t be resolved until close to midnight, and a lack of Uber Eats couriers to keep up with the rainy-day demand.

Many are also pointing to the city’s abundance of paved surfaces that make accommodating intense rains extra difficult and damaging, as well as clearly sub-par stormwater management infrastructure.

The famous leak outside the mayor’s office. pic.twitter.com/Unf4QAoxb4 — Ben Spurr (@BenSpurr) July 16, 2024

Residents of other GTA cities have unfortunately proven to be no better off during today’s weather event.

“Multiple roads, streets and intersections across Halton Hills have flooded due to heavy rains,” Halton police wrote on X around noon.

“Emergency crews are out attending to these areas looking to reopen roadways as soon as possible. As some of these areas can be unsafe until waters recede please refrain from travel until weather conditions have improved.”

Peel police likewise posted that they had received “reports of manhole covers lifting due to the volume of rain — be cautious when driving today!”

In later posts, the force advised motorists to leave their cars and personal belongings if they get caught in the torrent.

TRAFFIC/FLOODING ALERT

– Numerous roads within the Region have flooded

– Please avoid these areas, particularly under overpasses and low-lying places

– If your vehicle is surrounded by water, exit the vehicle ASAP

– Do NOT return to your vehicle to collect personal belongings — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) July 16, 2024

Whether driving, taking transit, cycling or walking, residents should be especially cautious outside today and just stay indoors if at all possible.