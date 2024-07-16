Enormous power outage affecting over 165,000 in Toronto

A torrential downpour caused widespread flooding and power outages in Toronto on Tuesday.

Toronto Hydro’s outage map shows tens of thousands without power across overlapping patches throughout the city. Based on the initial scope, the blackouts appear to be among the most widespread in recent years.

Outages are concentrated in a large area of the city’s western half, stretching from the Mississauga city limit all the way to Spadina, as well as spotted outages in other parts of the city.

Toronto Hydro posted to X on Tuesday afternoon advising the public that “We are investigating an outage affecting Toronto Hydro customers. We will provide updates as they become available along with a time of restoration.”

Minutes later, Toronto Hydro updated the public that they are “currently responding to widespread outages due to a loss of supply affecting large areas throughout the city.”

“We’re currently working with HydroOne to restore power. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding.”

On its outage map, Toronto Hydro has advised the public not to call if their power is out.

“We’re currently responding to widespread outages throughout the city. If your power is out, please avoid calling into our dispatch centre or reporting it online to help us keep the lines open for public safety hazards and emergencies.”

Outage restoration times between 10 p.m. and well after midnight have been posted for several of the affected areas.

Toronto Hydro has blamed the outage on provincial energy company Hydro One, issuing a statement saying that crews are “currently responding to widespread outages throughout the city as a result of a loss of supply from Hydro One.”