VanVleet takes responsibility for Raptors' series deficit against 76ers

Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet is shouldering the blame after his team’s Game 2 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

VanVleet and the Raptors fell 112-97 to the 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday night to drop to an 0-2 series deficit in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

VanVleet put up 17 points in the first half of last night’s performance but was only able to add three more points in the final two quarters, going 7-23 from the field on the night.

Toronto’s backups picked up 24 points to the 76ers’ 13 from their bench, but a Gary Trent Jr. illness that forced him to leave the game and a Scottie Barnes absence made things difficult for the visiting Raptors.

“Chris [Boucher] was good in his minutes,” VanVleet told reporters postgame when asked about the bench production. “I thought [Malachi Flynn] would find his way; he bought us some time there. He was okay on defence, he didn’t make a shot, but he was okay. Khem [Birch] was better tonight. I think Thad [Young] was okay; he was a little tentative out there with his [recovering hand injury]. We’ll see if he can get more comfortable.”

But despite the limited rotation, VanVleet is pointing the finger at himself.

“It’s not on the bench, man. It’s on myself to be better,” VanVleet added. “I’m always going to take responsibility for the team’s performance, and we didn’t get the win. So you can put the blame on me.”

It’s been a trying final stretch of the season for VanVleet. After making his first career all-star game in February, the 28-year-old has been dealing with a lingering knee injury that caused him to sit for ten games over the final two months of the season.

Game 3 is set for Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena, with tipoff set for 8 pm ET.