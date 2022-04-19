Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. was forced to call it a night earlier than expected on Monday.

Battling a non-COVID illness, Trent was pulled from the Raptors’ lineup just under three minutes into the third quarter of their game 2, first-round matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers and did not return.

The Raptors were trailing 71-52 at the time of his departure. Toronto coach Nick Nurse had categorized Trent Jr. as “very sick” prior to tipoff.

Trent, who started the game for the Raptors, didn’t quite look at full capacity from the opening tipoff.

He finished the night with ten minutes, going 0-3 from the field while picking up one lone rebound.

Trent was initially listed as doubtful on the injury report on Sunday, before eventually being upgraded to questionable before tipoff. Thad Young, also listed as doubtful, suited up for the Raptors, while Scottie Barnes remained out with a left ankle sprain.

Trent also had a challenging Game 1, a 131-111 Raptors’ loss. Trent played 26 minutes, a team-low amongst starters, while picking up nine points and four rebounds.

No status has been determined yet for Trent’s status in the remainder of the series, which returns to Toronto on Wednesday night for Game 3.

More to come…