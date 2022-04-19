Fans react to surprise Danny Green dunk in Raptors-76ers playoff game

Danny Green has been known for many things in his NBA career — three championships, record-setting three-point numbers, strong defence, and now — a playoff dunk?

Late in the fourth quarter of Philadelphia’s Game 2 win over Toronto in the opening round of the NBA playoffs, the former Raptor threw it down with a fastbreak dunk to give the home side a 19 point lead.

Green, typically known for primarily being a three-pointer shooter and strong defender, got his 76ers teammates out of their seats with the big dunk.

“I don’t understand why it’s such a big deal?” Danny Green asked reporters about his dunk postgame.

“I mean, when’s the last time you dunked a basketball?” teammate Joel Embiid quipped.

“It’s been a while,” Green admitted.

“Yeah, so they’re gonna drug test him tomorrow,” Embiid joked.

Basketball Reference confirmed that Green had just a lone dunk in the 2021-22 season, back in November against the Orlando Magic.

Green played a lone season with the Raptors in 2018-19, winning his second of three NBA titles. He actually received his championship ring from Toronto earlier this month, after waiting nearly three years for the ceremony due to a series of COVID-19 related delays.

“That’s equivalent to me dunking right now,” 60-year-old 76ers coach Doc Rivers said postgame of the 34-year-old Green. “That was great. We laughed, because he’ll dunk in practice every once in a while and the whole team will yell ‘game shots’, like ‘that’s not a game shot’. But now he can get us back.”

Fans of both teams and around the league were in awe of the shock dunk.

Some fans even called for a Raptors forfeit after giving up the dunk.

Green and his 76ers travel to Toronto for Game 3 on Wednesday night, with tipoff set for 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.