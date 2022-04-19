Fans react to surprise Danny Green dunk in Raptors-76ers playoff game
Danny Green has been known for many things in his NBA career — three championships, record-setting three-point numbers, strong defence, and now — a playoff dunk?
Late in the fourth quarter of Philadelphia’s Game 2 win over Toronto in the opening round of the NBA playoffs, the former Raptor threw it down with a fastbreak dunk to give the home side a 19 point lead.
Green, typically known for primarily being a three-pointer shooter and strong defender, got his 76ers teammates out of their seats with the big dunk.
THROW IT DOWN, @DGreen_14!!! pic.twitter.com/O9h11w21Ov
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) April 19, 2022
“I don’t understand why it’s such a big deal?” Danny Green asked reporters about his dunk postgame.
“I mean, when’s the last time you dunked a basketball?” teammate Joel Embiid quipped.
“It’s been a while,” Green admitted.
“Yeah, so they’re gonna drug test him tomorrow,” Embiid joked.
Basketball Reference confirmed that Green had just a lone dunk in the 2021-22 season, back in November against the Orlando Magic.
His only other dunk of the season was on November 29th, 2021, against the Orlando Magic#Sixers https://t.co/H5emYykrQv
— Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) April 19, 2022
Green played a lone season with the Raptors in 2018-19, winning his second of three NBA titles. He actually received his championship ring from Toronto earlier this month, after waiting nearly three years for the ceremony due to a series of COVID-19 related delays.
“That’s equivalent to me dunking right now,” 60-year-old 76ers coach Doc Rivers said postgame of the 34-year-old Green. “That was great. We laughed, because he’ll dunk in practice every once in a while and the whole team will yell ‘game shots’, like ‘that’s not a game shot’. But now he can get us back.”
"That's equivalent to me dunking now." 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8AGBCN5jQJ
— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 19, 2022
Fans of both teams and around the league were in awe of the shock dunk.
Danny Green can dunk? Alright
— Jordan A. Hayles (@MR_STiXX) April 19, 2022
Wtf I didn’t even know Danny Green could still dunk
— Corey Danks (@CoreyDanks) April 19, 2022
Danny Green fastbreak dunk I just chokeslammed my TV
— 📬 (@6ixIn6) April 19, 2022
This is the craziest thing I’ve seen all season 😂 Danny Green whaaaaat! https://t.co/Smv6H0qr0s
— niki p (@tweetsbynikita) April 19, 2022
No way Danny Green is gonna get out of bed after that dunk tomorrow morning
— Ahmed🇸🇴/A Depressed Lakers Fan (@big_business_) April 19, 2022
Some fans even called for a Raptors forfeit after giving up the dunk.
You letting Danny Green dunk on you in 2022 you might as well forfeit the game
— Prez💊 (@PresidentEmbiid) April 19, 2022
if danny green dunks you have to forfeit the series
— dan (@reptarrrr_) April 19, 2022
A Danny Green Dunk in 2022 is Nasty. Raptors need to forfeit https://t.co/1JCrzioqDI
— Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers (@47jasonn) April 19, 2022
Green and his 76ers travel to Toronto for Game 3 on Wednesday night, with tipoff set for 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.
- You might also like:
- Danny Green finally gets 2019 NBA championship ring after three years