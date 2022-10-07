Maclean's ranks University of Toronto the best school in Canada

The University of Toronto has been ranked the best school in the country, beating out Waterloo and UBC which made the top three.

Maclean’s released its annual university ranking based on reputation on Thursday, where it ranks the country’s top schools in a number of categories.

U of T ranked best overall, second-best in quality, second-best in innovation, and the best in producing the leaders of tomorrow.

McMaster, Queen’s, and Waterloo are the other Ontario schools that placed in the top 10.