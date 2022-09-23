You can take a bunch of University of Toronto courses for FREE online

Have you ever wanted to take a course at one of the world’s most prestigious universities without paying a dime? Now you can.

The University of Toronto is offering free online courses in a variety of subjects thanks to a collaboration between the university and an online learning platform called EdX.

EdX says the courses give people around the world the ability to advance the skills required for a job or to advance their education.

“We believe that education is the key to unlocking potential, to driving innovation and evolution. Yet, access to high-quality education—and in some cases, access to any education at all—has been a privilege of the few,” EdX explained. “We’ve envisioned a new reality. One where education is agile and accessible. One where everyone is invited and included.”

You can get an introduction to Behavioural Economics in Action or even develop skills to be an occupational therapist. There’s also a fun course on Quantum Machine Learning for those who love computers.

Anyone can sign up, and all you need to get started is a computer with an internet connection.

“You will be asked to upload photos of your work throughout the course, so access to a camera/webcam is useful but not required,” the site reads.

Courses can also be completed at your own pace, but there will be an estimate as to how long it’s expected to complete on average. When you complete your course, verified learners — those who pay an upgraded fee — will receive a certificate.

Don’t like the courses U of T is offering? No worries. EdX also offers courses from major schools like McGill, UBC, and many more.

There are thousands of courses from hundreds of universities around the world, so you are bound to find something that piques your interest.

With files from Nikitha Martins and DH Montreal Staff.