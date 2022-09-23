You can now take multiple McGill courses for FREE online

Have you ever wanted to take a course at one of the world’s most prestigious universities without paying a dime? Now you can.

McGill University is offering free online courses in a variety of subjects thanks to a collaboration between the academic institution and an online learning platform called EdX. As of now, a total of four courses have been made available for no charge.

EdX says the courses give people around the world the ability to advance the skills required for a job or to advance their education.

“We believe that education is the key to unlocking potential, to driving innovation and evolution. Yet, access to high-quality education — and in some cases, access to any education at all — has been a privilege of the few,” EdX explained. “We’ve envisioned a new reality. One where education is agile and accessible. One where everyone is invited and included.”

You can get to know the science behind natural disasters or even an understanding of food and its impact on health and society from past to present.

Anyone can sign up, and all you need to get started is a computer with an internet connection.

“You will be asked to upload photos of your work throughout the course, so access to a camera/webcam is useful but not required,” the site reads.

Courses can also be completed at your own pace, but there will be an estimate as to how long it’s expected to complete on average. When you complete your course, verified learners — those who pay an upgraded fee — will receive a certificate.

Don’t like the courses McGill is offering? No worries. EdX also offers courses from major schools like Stanford, Berkeley, Caltech, the University of Toronto, and UBC.

There are thousands of courses from hundreds of universities around the world, so you are bound to find something that piques your interest.

With files from Daily Hive’s Nikitha Martins