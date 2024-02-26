Uniqlo opening massive new store in Toronto mall this weekend

A Toronto mall is about to become home to a massive new Uniqlo store, and it’s throwing a big party to celebrate.

After the huge success of Toronto locations at the Eaton Centre and Yorkdale, Uniqlo is set to open its 20th Canadian store at Fairview Mall on Friday, March 1.

The store will occupy a whopping 15,000 square feet of retail space in the mall with its collection “LifeWear” for men, women and kids.

To mark the grand opening, the Japanese retailer will be throwing a massive grand opening ceremony on March 1, including speeches, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and free coffee and snacks from Pilot Coffee Roasters for the first 300 shoppers.

Over the course of the store’s opening weekend, you’ll also be able to win Uniqlo merchandise, snacks, and even $100 gift cards to the store during your visit.

The Fairview store is the first of two new Uniqlo locations set to open in Toronto this year, alongside Scarborough Town Centre, whose opening date has yet to be announced.