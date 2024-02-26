Bobbleheads and jerseys highlight Blue Jays' 2024 giveaway schedule

If you haven’t begun thinking about it yet, it might just be time to start planning a visit to check out the Toronto Blue Jays this season.

With Opening Day a little over a month away for the Jays, there’s plenty of reason to go check out a game at the Rogers Centre this season.

Over the weekend, the franchise released its ever-popular giveaway schedule, highlighted by three jersey giveaways and four bobbleheads up for grabs. Danny Jansen, Jordan Romano, and George Springer (in a hockey jersey) will have their uniforms available for giveaway, while José Berríos, Chris Bassitt, Yusei Kikuchi, Bo Bichette, and Kevin Gausman will have bobbleheads this year.

Upgrade YOUR wardrobe 🤩 Our 2024 replica jerseys & wearables are a must! — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) February 26, 2024

Toronto is also introducing its first-ever Salsa Night, and returning with favourites such as Country Night, Pride Night, and as well as the second installment of Cricket Night once again this season.

A day for EVERYBODY at the ballpark 👏 Check out our 2024 Theme Days! — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) February 25, 2024

Here’s a schedule of all the giveaways set up for this season:

Friday, April 12: José Berríos Gold Glove bobblehead

Monday, April 15:Blue Jays Jackie Robinson ’42’ hat

Monday, April 29: Danny Jansen light blue replica jersey and replica glasses

Friday, May 10: Cricket Hat

Friday, May 17: Country Night & Chris Bassitt ‘Hound on the Mound’ bobblehead

Monday, May 20: Jordan Romano blue replica Jersey

Wednesday, May 22: Yusei Kikuchi bobblehead

Friday, June 14: Pride Night & Jays rainbow rope corduroy hat

Wednesday, June 19: Bo Bichette bobblehead

Thursday, June 27: Salsa Night & Blue Jays chip & dip bowl

Monday, July 1: Blue Jays Canadian tuxedo hat

Wednesday, July 3: Kevin Gausman bubble gum bobblehead

Friday, July 26: Caribbean Carnival & Blue Jays Neon Hat

Wednesday, August 7: George Springer replica hockey jersey

Friday, August 9: Harry Potter house raglan shirt

Friday, September 27: Blue Jays flannel shirt

The full schedule is available via the Jays’ website.

If you’re planning on heading for any of the giveaways this season, plan accordingly for long lines! All giveaways are limited to the first 15,000 fans, with spectators often getting to the Rogers Centre several hours in advance to secure their prizes.