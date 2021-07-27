New Bay Concourse opens as Union Station's revitalization project finally finishes

The Union Station Revitalization Project is finally complete, and with it comes the opening of the new Bay Concourse.

According to the City of Toronto, the new and transformed Bay Concourse is more than 50% larger than the original at approximately 5,600 square metres (more than 60,000 square feet).

The new Concourse also connects to the Bay retail area, which offers more than 3,300 square metres (36,000 square feet) of additional retail space, and connects to the TTC, the Union Food Court and the future Fresh Market.

“After years of extensive work on this difficult project, the Union Station revitalization is now complete, and the last piece of the revitalization – the Bay Concourse – is opening to the public today,” said Mayor John Tory in a statement on Tuesday.

“Union Station is now ready to more completely welcome people back to downtown Toronto and back to work as we move ahead with the reopening. Thank you to residents and commuters for their patience as we pushed through this renovation of the largest commuter hub in Canada that is itself more than a century old. Now, Union Station is a place where residents, commuters and tourists can choose to hang out, shop, dine and experience unique art and culture installations and performances, all while having access to an extensive transit system that stretches across Toronto and beyond our city.”

The $824 million Union Station Revitalization Project is a major investment in critical transit infrastructure. It includes a GO Concourse space for commuters more than triple the original size, a new food court under the York Concourse, an expanded PATH, and two new bike parking stations.

The City said that minor updates and cosmetic work would continue until the end of July 2021, at which point the project will conclude. But this minor work will not impact customers and patrons visiting Union Station.

Bay Concourse will be officially opened shortly by Toronto Mayor @JohnTory & @Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster along with our federal & provincial partners @j_maloney & @StanChoMPP pic.twitter.com/jtpgQvpaRR — Anne Marie Aikins (@Metrolinxspox) July 27, 2021

Union Station, which first opened to the public in 1927, features Beaux-Art style architecture and is a federally designated National Historic Site protected under a Heritage Easement Agreement, according to the City. It “purchased Union Station in 2000 from the Toronto Terminals Railway Company Limited and has since performed many upgrades to meet the demands of patrons for years to come.”