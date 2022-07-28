Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two women wanted for stealing a FedEx truck in downtown Toronto.
The incident occurred in the early evening of Wednesday, July 6. Police report a FedEx employee parked their vehicle near Adelaide Street and Bathurst Street.
When the employee returned, the vehicle had been stolen.
- You might also like:
- Impaired, asleep, and still employed: RCMP officer arrested at Burger King drive-thru
- Service Ontario employees among 28 people arrested in massive auto-theft ring bust
- "Armed and dangerous" suspect sought after woman stabbed from behind in downtown Toronto
Police say the vehicle was discovered undamaged “a short time later” in a parking lot near Adelaide Street and Portland Street. Keys and a number of packages were stolen.
Images of the two suspects have been released.
The first woman (left) is described as 5’6″ to 5’7″, with a heavy build, long dark hair, wearing a tan tank top, blue jean shorts, black running shoes, and carrying a black backpack.
The second woman (right) is described as 5’7″, with a thin build, short dark hair, wearing a red top, black pants, black shoes, and carrying a multi-coloured backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
Those who believe their packages may have been included in the theft can contact FedEx Customer Support.