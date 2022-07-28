NewsCrime

Two women wanted by police for stealing FedEx truck, packages in downtown Toronto

Jul 28 2022
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two women wanted for stealing a FedEx truck in downtown Toronto.

The incident occurred in the early evening of Wednesday, July 6. Police report a FedEx employee parked their vehicle near Adelaide Street and Bathurst Street.

When the employee returned, the vehicle had been stolen.

Police say the vehicle was discovered undamaged “a short time later” in a parking lot near Adelaide Street and Portland Street. Keys and a number of packages were stolen.

Images of the two suspects have been released.

suspects wanted for FedEx truck theft

The two women wanted in the theft of a FedEx truck | Toronto Police Service

The first woman (left) is described as 5’6″ to 5’7″, with a heavy build, long dark hair, wearing a tan tank top, blue jean shorts, black running shoes, and carrying a black backpack.

The second woman (right) is described as 5’7″, with a thin build, short dark hair, wearing a red top, black pants, black shoes, and carrying a multi-coloured backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

Those who believe their packages may have been included in the theft can contact FedEx  Customer Support.

