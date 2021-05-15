Peel orders Canadian Tire warehouse to partially close due to COVID-19 cases

Peel Region Public Health (PRPH) has ordered a Canadian Tire distribution centre to partially close after several workers tested positive for COVID-19.

The warehouse at 8550 Goreway Road in Brampton partially closed on May 14 and will remain shut down for at least 10 days.

The site is one of 10 workplaces the public health unit has closed to some degree this week under a new Section 22 order.

The Hampton Inn & Suites at 3279 Caroga Drive in Mississauga – which is used as a COVID-19 quarantine hotel – has also been ordered to partially close.

The Section 22 order came into effect in Peel on April 23. It has also been issued in Toronto.

The order allows health units to close a workplace if five or more people test positive for the virus within a 14 day period and have “reasonably acquired” the infection at work.

A “partial closure” involves the mass dismissal of a shift or work area, while a full closure mandates that an entire workplace must shut down.

Of the 10 sites Peel Public Health closed this week, three have been fully shut down, while the remaining seven have been subject to partial closures.

“Closures will allow Peel Public Health to stop further spread of COVID-19 between employees while cases in the workplace are investigated,” the health unit said.

Of the 2,584 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ontario on May 15, 584 were in Peel.

To date, the province has seen 507,117 virus cases and 8,455 deaths.